FREDERICK, Evan Patrick:
4.10.1948 - 20.3.2019
Passed peacefully at his residence in Masterton. Beloved Dad of Angela & Wayne, and Ritchie & Nga. Adored Poppa of Ryan, Amanda, Libby and Lachlan. Adored husband of the late Jan. Messages to Evan's family may be posted c/- PO Box 2055, Masterton 5842. A service will be held at VJ William and Sons, King Street, Te Kuiti, on Tuesday 26 March, at 11.00am, followed by burial at Te Kuiti Cemetery.
Published in Waikato Times from Mar. 23 to Mar. 25, 2019