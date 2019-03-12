MEAD, Eva (Tet):
Passed away peacefully on Saturday, March 9, 2019, at Cambridge Oakdale. Aged 97 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Fred. Loving and dearly loved Mum and mother-in-law of Irene and the late Hugh (Cambridge), Rod & Donna (Gisborne), John & Sue (Walton), Garry & Mary (Taihape). Much loved Gran of 17 and Great-Gran of 36. Special thanks to Dr Ian Gilbertson and the Cambridge Oakdale Staff.
"Treasured memories"
A celebration of Mum's life will be held at Trinity St Paul's Union Parish of Cambridge, Queen Street, Cambridge, on Thursday, 14th March 2019, at 11.00am. All communications to The Mead Family, c/- 3 Hallys Lane, Cambridge 3434.
Published in Waikato Times on Mar. 12, 2019