TE MOANANUI,
Eruini Taharua (Eddie):
Lt Col, MBE, ED & Bar, UN Service Medal. Born 07.11.1934. Died peacefully on March 27, 2019 in Whangarei, in his 85th year. Loved partner of Maureen, loving husband of Glen (dec). Father to Debbie and Allan (dec), Malcolm, Richard and Kate. Koro to Emma, Olivia, Maggie and Sophie. Koroua nui to Stella, Edward, MaryJane and Theodore. Son of Edwin (dec) and Alma (dec). Eldest brother of Roy (dec), Gloria (dec), Mirth, Elaine, Alvena (dec), Jeanette (dec), David (dec), Michael and Deane. Our thanks to Radius Rimu Park Kamo for their wonderful care. Eddie has been cremated and his ashes scattered in the Coromandel as he wished. A memorial service for Eddie will be held at Hamilton Gardens Pavilion, Sunday 14th April at 1.00pm to celebrate his life. Donations in lieu of flowers to Alzheimer's Foundation appreciated.
Aroha nui
Published in Waikato Times from Mar. 30 to Apr. 3, 2019