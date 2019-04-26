AXELRAD, Ernest (Ernie):
Passed away on Saturday, 20th April 2019, at Bob Owens Retirement Village, Tauranga, aged 97 years. Husband of the late Pam Axelrad (nee Priestley) and the late Ailsa Johnson. Loved father, grandfather and great-grandfather. After a long, healthy, travelled life his body and mind were ready to move on. We will treasure our memories forever. According to Ernie's wishes, a private cremation has been held. All communications to the Axelrad family PO Box 3136, Greerton, Tauranga 3142.
Published in Waikato Times on Apr. 26, 2019