Passed away 2 March 2019. In his 92nd year. Loved husband of Shirley. Step-dad to Ruth and Grant, Grant and Michelle, Bubbles and Tracey and Campbell and Marie (Perrin). Dad to Karen, Graham and Paul. Loved Bumper to all his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Service to be held 11.00am, Thursday, 7th March, at Simplicity Chapel, 8F Railside Place, Frankton, Hamilton. All correspondence to Syder Family, c/- PO Box 10356, Te Rapa.
Published in Waikato Times from Mar. 5 to Mar. 6, 2019
