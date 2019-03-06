HUMPHRIES,
Elizabeth Helen (Betty):
Passed away peacefully on 4th March 2019. Loved mother and mother-in-law of Wayne & Paula, Lisa & John, and loved grandmother to Liam, Brianna & Charlie. Grateful thanks to the many carers from Enliven and Hilda Ross who gave Betty great care over the years. A private cremation has taken place as per Betty's wishes. The family will hold a 'Celebration' of Betty's life, date to be advised. All communications to the Humphries Family, c/- Pellows, PO Box 4449, Hamilton 3247.
Published in Waikato Times on Mar. 6, 2019