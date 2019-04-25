HOWLAND, Elizabeth Anne
(nee Toogood):
Suddenly after a brief illness at Waikato Hospital C.C.U. on the 23rd April 2019, in her 90th year. Beloved wife for 65 years to Jim. Much loved Mum to Pauline and Warwick. Dearly loved and respected Aunt of her nieces and nephews. In lieu of flowers, donations to Putaruru St John Ambulance would be appreciated and may be left at the service. A Service to celebrate Elizabeth's life will be held at the Rangiura Home Hall, Matai Cres, Putaruru, on Monday 29th April at 1.30pm, followed by private cremation.
South Waikato Funeral Services Ltd, FDANZ
PO Box 459, Tokoroa 3444
Published in Waikato Times on Apr. 25, 2019