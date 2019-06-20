SHAW, Eileen:Passed away peacefully on June 17, 2019, aged 71 years, in the presence of family after a tough short battle with cancer. Much loved wife of Tony for 48 years. Loved Mum to Barry, Steven, Lindsey and John. Loved Nana to Rylee, Sam, Jaimee, Kaylyn and Jasmine. Loved mother-in-law to Tracey, Philippa and Richard. To honour Eileen's wishes a private family funeral has already taken place. In the next few weeks a gathering will be arranged to celebrate Eileen's life.

Eileen you were taken too soon and so unexpectedly, throughout the pain and discomfort you bore it with strength, dignity and never once complained.

Though we need to weep your loss,

You dwell in that safe place in our hearts,

Where no storm or night in pain can reach you.

Thanks to those that cared for Eileen during this heartbreaking journey:

Family and friends

Hospice Waikato (Ji) whilst at home

Radius Glaisdale (Amal, Tracey and team) in her final hours

Seddon Park Funeral Home (Kathryn and Mark)



