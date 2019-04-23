HUNT,
Eileen Sylvia (nee Storer):
15.12.1929 - 16.04.2019
Passed away peacefully at Assisi Home. Dearly loved wife to Les for 70 years (finally together again). Much loved mother to Sheryl & Zane, Dennis, Gavin & Anneta. Wonderful Nana to Damon & Jacque, the late Tamla Eileen, Joel & Petar, Keir & Sarah, Juan & Jenya, Portia, Nicole & Loz, James & Katy, Nyssa & Josh, Rory, & Terianne. Loved Great-Nana to Brooklyn, Amelie, Joshua, Kora, Aisha, Irie, Ava, Freddy, Hugo & Halen. A very special thanks from the family to all staff at Assisi for the love and care of both Mum and Dad. A family service has been held. All communications to the family, C/- PO Box 5523, Frankton, Hamilton 3242.
