FRANKS, Eileen Douglas

(nee Upham):

(Late of Omapere). At Rangiura Home, Putaruru on 16th March 2019. Aged 75 years. Dearly loved wife to the late Gordon. Much loved Mum and mother-in-law to Karen and Kim McMillan and Cindy. Loved Grandma to Glenn and Abby, Brendon and Celina, Rebecca and Cody, Monique, and Ashley, and great-Grandma to Troy. Loved sister to Joyce, and Aunt to Deb.

Rest in Peace

Donations to Rangiura Home Amenities Fund would be appreciated and may be left at the service. A service for Eileen will be held at Rangiura Home Hall, Matai Crescent, Putaruru, on Monday 25th March at 1.30pm, followed by a private cremation. Special thanks to Rangiura Home Staff for their love, care and support.

South Waikato Funeral Services Ltd, FDANZ

PO Box 459, Tokoroa



