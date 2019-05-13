SMITH,
Edward Arthur (Eddie):
30th June 1924 -
10th May 2019
(Service No. NZ421706, Aircraftsman, RNZAF). Eddie Passed away peacefully at home in Whitianga surrounded by his family. Loved husband and partner of Faye for 61 years. Cherished Dad of Deborah & Russell Reardon (Mt Maunganui), Sandra and Sean Keefe (Auckland), and Eddie and Sharon Smith (Te Kowhai). Proud Grandad of Scott, Haydn & Todd Reardon, Tom & Lucy Keefe, Charlotte and Joshua Smith. Great-Grandad of Myra Smith.
He never looks for praises.
He is never one to boast.
He just goes on quietly working
For those he loves the most.
Eddie's funeral service will be held at St Andrew's By The Sea Community Church, Albert Street, Whitianga, on Saturday 18th May, at 11am, followed by private interment. All communications to: Deborah Reardon 0272790535 or 4 Jackman Ave, Whitianga.
Published in Waikato Times on May 13, 2019