Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Edward SMITH. View Sign Death Notice



Edward Arthur (Eddie):

30th June 1924 -

10th May 2019

(Service No. NZ421706, Aircraftsman, RNZAF). Eddie Passed away peacefully at home in Whitianga surrounded by his family. Loved husband and partner of Faye for 61 years. Cherished Dad of Deborah & Russell Reardon (Mt Maunganui), Sandra and Sean Keefe (Auckland), and Eddie and Sharon Smith (Te Kowhai). Proud Grandad of Scott, Haydn & Todd Reardon, Tom & Lucy Keefe, Charlotte and Joshua Smith. Great-Grandad of Myra Smith.

He never looks for praises.

He is never one to boast.

He just goes on quietly working

For those he loves the most.

Eddie's funeral service will be held at St Andrew's By The Sea Community Church, Albert Street, Whitianga, on Saturday 18th May, at 11am, followed by private interment. All communications to: Deborah Reardon 0272790535 or 4 Jackman Ave, Whitianga.







SMITH,Edward Arthur (Eddie):30th June 1924 -10th May 2019(Service No. NZ421706, Aircraftsman, RNZAF). Eddie Passed away peacefully at home in Whitianga surrounded by his family. Loved husband and partner of Faye for 61 years. Cherished Dad of Deborah & Russell Reardon (Mt Maunganui), Sandra and Sean Keefe (Auckland), and Eddie and Sharon Smith (Te Kowhai). Proud Grandad of Scott, Haydn & Todd Reardon, Tom & Lucy Keefe, Charlotte and Joshua Smith. Great-Grandad of Myra Smith.He never looks for praises.He is never one to boast.He just goes on quietly workingFor those he loves the most.Eddie's funeral service will be held at St Andrew's By The Sea Community Church, Albert Street, Whitianga, on Saturday 18th May, at 11am, followed by private interment. All communications to: Deborah Reardon 0272790535 or 4 Jackman Ave, Whitianga. Published in Waikato Times on May 13, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Death Notices for Waikato Times Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Sympathy Flowers