ROBERTSON, Edward:
Passed away peacefully at Trevellyn Rest Home, Hamilton, on 16th April 2019. Loved by his family in Scotland and his friends in New Zealand. A service for Edward will be held at Seddon Park Funeral Home Chapel, Cnr Seddon Road & Somerset Street, Hamilton, on Tuesday, 23 April 2019, at 10.30am, followed by burial at Hamilton Park Cemetery, Morrinsville Road, Newstead, Hamilton. All communications to the Robertson family C/- PO Box 5523, Frankton, Hamilton 3242.

Published in Waikato Times on Apr. 20, 2019
