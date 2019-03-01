SOPER,
Edna Gaylene (Merearahi)
(née Heke):
Passed away at Waikato Hospital on 26 February 2019, aged 77 years. Dearly loved mother to Kerrianne, Donna, Jacob, Solomon, Pep and Leo. Loved Nana to all her moko's and great-moko's. Mum is laying at Aotearoa Marae, Arohena. Funeral service on Friday 1 March at 11.00am. All communications to Sincere Funerals on 07 847-1465.
Sincere Funeral Services
Published in Waikato Times on Mar. 1, 2019