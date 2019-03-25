Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Dulcie EMSLIE. View Sign

EMSLIE, Dulcie Ruth:

Passed away peacefully in her 93rd year on Saturday, 23 March 2019 at Matamata Country Lodge. Dearly loved and cherished wife of the late John, much loved mother and mother-in-law of Christine and Grant, James, Eileen, David and Debbie. Treasured and loved grandma and Grandma Dulc to her eight grandchildren and all her great-grandchildren. A Service for Dulc will be held in Rosa Chapel, 6 Tamihana Street, Matamata on Tuesday 26 March 2019 at 1.00pm. Many thanks much go to all the dedicated and loving staff who helped mum enjoy her time living there. All communications to c/- the Emslie family, 6 Tamihana Street, Matamata 3400.





