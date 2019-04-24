STEVENSON,
Douglas Gordon:
Dearly loved husband of Beryl for 71 years; loving father to Gordon & Judy, Annette & Peter, Heather & David, Kevin & Nekesa, Barry & Jocelyn, Dennis & Neccia, Maree & Warren; loved Poppa and Grandpoppa of 22 grandchildren and 28 great-grandchildren; died peacefully on 19 April, aged 95 years, at Hilda Ross Retirement Village, Hamilton. The funeral service will be held at 11.00am on Saturday 27 April at Hillcrest Chapel, cnr Masters Ave. & Morris Rd, Hamilton. A light lunch will be served afterwards. Flowers are welcome, or donations may be made to the Fred Hollows Foundation. All communications to [email protected] or PO Box 4449, Hamilton East 3247.
"Well done, good and faithful servant … enter thou into the joy of thy Lord."
Published in Waikato Times on Apr. 24, 2019