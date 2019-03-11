CATHCART, Douglas Ivan:
16.03.1932 - 08.03.2019
Passed away peacefully at Waikato Hospital. Loved husband of late Sylvia. Father of Brenda and Stuart, Gail, and Neville and Trudy. Grandfather of seven. Great-Grandfather of 10.
Rest in peace
A service for Doug will be held at Grahams Funeral Home Chapel, West Street, Tuakau, on Wednesday 13th March, at 2.30pm. Thanks to the staff at Waikato Hospital, and the caregivers Caroline and Daphne.
Published in Waikato Times on Mar. 11, 2019