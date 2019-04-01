SOAR, Dorothy (Dot):

Passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family and friends on 30th March 2019, at CHT Te Awamutu, aged 97 years. Loving wife of Fred, wonderful mum and mother-in-law to Steph and Bruce Owen, Lynn and Gary Lee, Rebecca Taylor, and Robert and the late Carole Soar. Nanny to her six grandchildren, Nanna Dot to all her great-grandchildren. Heartfelt thanks to the staff at CHT Te Awamutu. A celebration of Dot's life will be held at Old St John's Anglican Church, Arawata Street, Te Awamutu on Wednesday, 3rd April 2019 at 11:00am followed by private cremation. In lieu of flowers, donations to Dementia Waikato would be appreciated and may be left at the service. All communications to the Soar family, PO Box 137, Te Awamutu 3840.

Te Awamutu Funeral Services, FDANZ



