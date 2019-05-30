KIRBY, Dorothy May:
Unexpectedly on Tuesday, 28th May 2019. Aged 91 years. Much loved wife of the late Bill. Loving mother and mother-in-law of Helen and Leah (Raglan); Don and Jenny (Hokitika); Peter and Helen (Hamilton); Janet and Bruce Rogers (Wisconsin, USA), and treasured Grandma of Marie and Liam, Mark and Britney, Gary and Laura, Bronwyn and Ian, Amanda and Dave, and Great-Grandma of Archer. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to The Order of St John, and may be left at the service. All messages to the Kirby family can be sent to C/- PO Box 218, Stratford 4352 or heavenaddress.com Family and friends are invited to attend a service for Dorothy at the Holy Trinity Anglican Church, cnr Regan and Juliet Streets, Stratford, on Friday, 31st May at 11.00am. Followed by a private cremation.
Published in Waikato Times on May 30, 2019