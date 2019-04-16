Death Notice Guest Book View Sign



Passed away peacefully, surrounded by love, on Sunday, 14th April 2019.

92 years of age. Loved and adored wife of the late Norman Gera. Loved and treasured mother of Sheryl and Grant Oliver, and the late Cynthia Gera. Precious nana of Brett and Simone Oliver, and Melissa Oliver. 'Nana' to all who knew her, you will be sadly missed.

Her smile lit up any room, unconditional love, a big

heart always in bloom.

The kindest of gentle souls, so hard to carry on without you. You are so dearly loved. Rest in peace little Nana. Your work here is done so dance in heaven with Poppa amongst the stars. A celebration of Nana's life will be held at Hamilton Park Cemetery, Wednesday, 17th April 2019, at 1.00pm. All friends and family are welcome. Please wear'a splash of colour' in memory of little Nana. In lieu of flowers, donations appreciated to St John who supported Nana in her times of need and these may be left at the Chapel. All correspondence to the Gera Family, c/- Pellows, PO Box 4449, Hamilton East 3247 or email





GERA, Doris Ann:Passed away peacefully, surrounded by love, on Sunday, 14th April 2019.92 years of age. Loved and adored wife of the late Norman Gera. Loved and treasured mother of Sheryl and Grant Oliver, and the late Cynthia Gera. Precious nana of Brett and Simone Oliver, and Melissa Oliver. 'Nana' to all who knew her, you will be sadly missed.Her smile lit up any room, unconditional love, a bigheart always in bloom.The kindest of gentle souls, so hard to carry on without you. You are so dearly loved. Rest in peace little Nana. Your work here is done so dance in heaven with Poppa amongst the stars. A celebration of Nana's life will be held at Hamilton Park Cemetery, Wednesday, 17th April 2019, at 1.00pm. All friends and family are welcome. Please wear'a splash of colour' in memory of little Nana. In lieu of flowers, donations appreciated to St John who supported Nana in her times of need and these may be left at the Chapel. All correspondence to the Gera Family, c/- Pellows, PO Box 4449, Hamilton East 3247 or email [email protected] Published in Waikato Times on Apr. 16, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Death Notices for Waikato Times Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Sympathy Flowers