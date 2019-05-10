Doreen JAMES

Guest Book
Service Information
Death Notice

JAMES, Doreen:
Slipped gently away surrounded by her loving family at Jean Sandel Village on 8th May 2019, aged 94 years. Loved wife of Doug James (dec), deeply treasured mum of Wendy & Robert Saelmans, Philip & Cindy James, loved Nan of Kacia, Judah & Ziva James. All messages to the James Family C/- PO Box 4016, New Plymouth. A celebration of Doreen's life will be held in The Chapel Of W. Abraham, 366 Devon St East, New Plymouth, on Tuesday, 14th May 2019, at 10.30am, followed by a private cremation.
Published in Waikato Times on May 10, 2019
