EDWARDS,
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Doreen EDWARDS.
Doreen Margaret:
Peacefully on Friday 22nd March 2019, at Rangiura Rest Home, Putaruru. Aged 85 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Geoffrey. Beloved mother and mother-in-law of David and Gillian, Anna and Brett. Cherished grandma of Kim and Daniel, Stephanie and Charlie, and Daniel. Great-grandma of Ayrin and Lucian. A funeral service for Doreen will be held at St George's Catholic Church, Te Kuiti, on Friday 29th March at 11.00am. Followed by the interment at Te Kuiti Cemetery. All communications to the Edwards Family c/- PO Box 241, Te Kuiti 3941.
In the care of
VJ Williams & Sons FDANZ
Published in Waikato Times on Mar. 26, 2019