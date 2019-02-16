SKINNER, Donald Charles:
Suddenly, but peacefully passed away at his home on Thursday, 14th February 2019 aged 75 years. Dearly loved only son of the late Alfred & Flora. Loved brother and brother-in-law of Heather & Bert Bongers, Margaret Jane, the late Pauline Michie, and their families.
"Gone Home"
Very special heartfelt thanks to the staff of Community Living for the wonderful care Donald received. A memorial service for Donald will be held at Cambridge Baptist Church, 58 Queen Street, Cambridge on Wednesday, February 20, 2019, at 1.00pm. Donations to Community Living Trust would be appreciated and may be left at the service. All communications to The Skinner Family, c/- 3 Hallys Lane, Cambridge 3434
Published in Waikato Times from Feb. 16 to Feb. 19, 2019