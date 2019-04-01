Donald JENKINS

JENKINS, Donald (Don):
24.7.1933 - 29.3.2019
Much loved and treasured dad of Heather and Helen, and father-in-law of Glenn, Richard and John. Cherished granpa/poppa of Kate, Jack, Zoe, Emma, and Julia, and great- grandpoppa of Conor. So many special memories. Beloved husband of the late Ann Jenkins.
"A golden heart stopped beating."
Forever loved, forever in our hearts...sleep well.
A service will be held at Pyes Park Cemetery, Tauranga, at 1.00pm on Wednesday, April 3, 2019.
State of Grace
0800 764 722
Published in Waikato Times on Apr. 1, 2019
