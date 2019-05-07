CAMPBELL,
Donald Neil (Don):
Passed away surrounded by family, after a short illness, on 6 May 2019, aged 78 years. Dearly loved, and will be sadly missed, husband of Colleen for 56 years. Dearly loved father and best mate to Brett and Sharleen. Much loved Pop and friend to Owen, Olivia, and Hayden. A celebration of Don's life will be held at Seddon Park Funeral Home Chapel, Cnr Seddon Road & Somerset Street, Hamilton, on Thursday, 9 May 2019, at 10.30am followed by private cremation. All communications to the Campbell family C/- PO Box 5523, Frankton, Hamilton, 3242.
Published in Waikato Times on May 7, 2019