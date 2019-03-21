Death Notice Guest Book View Sign



(Dom, Domo):

On Sunday 17th March Dominic passed away unexpectedly at his home, aged 17 years. Greatly loved and adored son of Colin and Lisa. Cheeky brother to Miles and friend to many.

His quirky ways, mischievous wit, his love for animals and his adventurous spirit will

be sadly missed but

never forgotten.

Rest peacefully now Dom.

A service to remember Dominic and celebrate his life will be held on Monday 25th March in the Hamilton Park Crematorium Chapel, 395 Morrinsville Road, Newstead, Hamilton, at 11.00am. In lieu of flowers a donation in memory of Dominic may be made to Mental Health Research and/or the Waikato SPCA, these may be left at the service. Tributes to Dominic may be left at







Published in Waikato Times from Mar. 21 to Mar. 23, 2019

