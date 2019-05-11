RANGI, Diane Elizabeth
(nee Hoare):
On 10th May 2019, peacefully in Waikato Hospital Hamilton, surrounded by her family. Dearly loved wife of the late Jim and much loved mum of Kevin, Bronwynne, Deborah and the late Simon. Nanna to 7 mokopuna, Rebecca, Caroline, Simon, Jessica, Olivia, Erina and Edward and great-nana to Felix, Koa, Lily, Oliana, Fox, Jack, Forbes and Halle. A service to celebrate Diane's life will be held at the Matamata RSA Clubrooms, Ngario Street on Wednesday 15th May at 11.30am, followed by private cremation. Donations in lieu of flowers would be appreciated for the MM Community Health Shuttle, 41A Hetana Street, Matamata and may be left at the service. Communications for the family c/- Broadway Funeral Home, Short Street, Matamata, 3400. FDANZ
Published in Waikato Times from May 11 to May 14, 2019