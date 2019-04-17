RAE, Dennis Francis:
Passed away in Sydney on April 15, 2019, after a long battle positively fought. Aged 72 years. Loved brother and brother-in-law of Barry and Vicky. Loved Uncle of Kathryn and Dave Downey, Stuart and Jo Rae, Bryce and Alie Rae. Great-uncle of Max, Finn, Luke, Joseph, Campbell, Anya, Hayden and Claudia.
Many memories to hold,
will be greatly missed.
Published in Waikato Times on Apr. 17, 2019