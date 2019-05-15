JEFFRIES, Dennis:
Passed away peacefully on 14 May 2019, aged 72 years. Dearly loved husband of Maureen. Loved father of Craig and Maureen, and Brenda and Jamie. Adored Pop of Ryder, Cooper, Ruby, Tristan, and Kaylee. A celebration of Dennis' life will be held at Seddon Park Funeral Home Chapel, Cnr Seddon Road & Somerset Street, Hamilton, on Saturday, 18 May 2019 at 10.30am, followed by private cremation. In lieu of flowers, donations preferred to Hospice Waikato. To make online donations to Hospice Waikato go to www.hospicewaikato.org.nz and click "Donate Now", or these may be left at the service. All communications to the Jeffries family, C/- PO Box 5523, Frankton, Hamilton 3242.
Published in Waikato Times on May 15, 2019