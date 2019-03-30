Death Notice Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Delle CONNEW. View Sign



(nee Donaldson):

On 28 March 2019, peacefully, aged 91 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Jim (Shorty). Loved mother & mother-in-law of Diane & Paul Stephenson, Donald & Eunice, Brian & Eliza. Loved grandma of 11 grandchildren and 22 great grandchildren. A service for Delle will be held at St. Matthews Anglican Church, Thames Street, Morrinsville, on Tuesday, 2 April 2019 at 1pm followed by cremation at Newstead. Delle will be lying in state at Brian & Eliza's residence, 82 Karaka Street, Hamilton. Grandma loved colour so we invite you to wear something bright in celebration of Grandma's amazing life.







Published in Waikato Times from Mar. 30 to Apr. 1, 2019

