PARSONAGE,
Della Christina:
Peacefully slipped away on 13 June 2019, at Kimihia Rest Home and Hospital, in her 92nd year. Now at peace with her beloved Tom. Loved Mum of Donna and Manfred, Michael and Jo, Paula and Martin, and Peta-Maree. Loved Nana, Nans, Nano of Alex and Wiremu, Thomas and Morgan, Chrissy and Todd, Julia and Jacob, and Hazel. Little Nana of Stella-Grace, Kora-Nieve, Waiaria, Indie-May, Harper, little Mu and Willow. Thank you for the wonderful care and aroha from Kimihia Home and Hospital. Requiem Mass will be celebrated at the St Anthony's Catholic Church, Great South Rd, Huntly, on Monday, 17th June, at 1.00pm to be followed by a burial at the Kimihia Lawn Cemetery, Great South Road, Huntly. All communications to the Parsonage Family C/- PO Box 147, Huntly 3740.
Published in Waikato Times on June 15, 2019