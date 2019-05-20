van de KERKHOF,
Maria Christina:
Peacefully in her sleep on Saturday, 18 May 2019. Aged 89 years. Loved wife of the late Hendricus (Henk). Adored and cherished mother & mother-in-law of Marion & Barry, and Rick & Cheryl. Beloved Oma to all her Grandchildren. Now reunited with her husband Henk, who she has missed for the past 11 months.
"Rest in Peace"
A Requiem Mass will be held for Maria at St Peter's Catholic Church, Anzac Street, Cambridge on Friday, 24 May 2019 at 12.00pm. All communications to the van de Kerkhof Family, c/- 3 Hallys Lane, Cambridge 3434.
Published in Waikato Times from May 20 to May 23, 2019