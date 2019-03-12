Death Notice Guest Book View Sign



Passed away peacefully at Summerset Down the Lane, Hamilton, on 10th March 2019. Loved wife of the late Peter. Much loved mother of Graham (deceased), Colin, Ian, and John. Loved mother-in-law of Janette, Onnie, and Julia. Adored Nana of 5 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren. A celebration service for Dawn will be held at Seddon Park Funeral Home Chapel, Cnr Seddon Road & Somerset Street, Hamilton, on Friday, 15 March 2019, at 10.30am, followed by private cremation. Dawn will be available for viewing before the service from 9.00am till 10.00am. In lieu of flowers donations preferred to Hamilton Hearing Association, 27 O'Neill St, Claudelands, Hamilton 3214, or these may be left at the service. All communications to the Turner family C/- PO Box 20227, Hamilton 3241.







TURNER, Dawn Evelyn:Passed away peacefully at Summerset Down the Lane, Hamilton, on 10th March 2019. Loved wife of the late Peter. Much loved mother of Graham (deceased), Colin, Ian, and John. Loved mother-in-law of Janette, Onnie, and Julia. Adored Nana of 5 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren. A celebration service for Dawn will be held at Seddon Park Funeral Home Chapel, Cnr Seddon Road & Somerset Street, Hamilton, on Friday, 15 March 2019, at 10.30am, followed by private cremation. Dawn will be available for viewing before the service from 9.00am till 10.00am. In lieu of flowers donations preferred to Hamilton Hearing Association, 27 O'Neill St, Claudelands, Hamilton 3214, or these may be left at the service. All communications to the Turner family C/- PO Box 20227, Hamilton 3241. Published in Waikato Times on Mar. 12, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Death Notices for Waikato Times Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Sympathy Flowers