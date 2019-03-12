TURNER, Dawn Evelyn:
Passed away peacefully at Summerset Down the Lane, Hamilton, on 10th March 2019. Loved wife of the late Peter. Much loved mother of Graham (deceased), Colin, Ian, and John. Loved mother-in-law of Janette, Onnie, and Julia. Adored Nana of 5 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren. A celebration service for Dawn will be held at Seddon Park Funeral Home Chapel, Cnr Seddon Road & Somerset Street, Hamilton, on Friday, 15 March 2019, at 10.30am, followed by private cremation. Dawn will be available for viewing before the service from 9.00am till 10.00am. In lieu of flowers donations preferred to Hamilton Hearing Association, 27 O'Neill St, Claudelands, Hamilton 3214, or these may be left at the service. All communications to the Turner family C/- PO Box 20227, Hamilton 3241.
Published in Waikato Times on Mar. 12, 2019