GILLESPIE, Dawn Clare:
On Monday, 1st April 2019 at Waikato Hospital, aged 71 years. Cherished mum and mother-in-law of Peter and Leonie; Adam and Amanda; Grant and Min; and Ian and Sarah. Adored nana and great grand nana of Samantha, Nathan, Hayley, Caitlin and Ryland. A Service for Dawn will be held at the Chapel of Memories, 32 William Street, Huntly, on Thursday (tomorrow) 4th April at 1.00pm to be followed by a private cremation. All communications to the Gillespie Family, C/- PO Box 147, Huntly 3740.
Published in Waikato Times on Apr. 3, 2019