DURRANT, Dawn Elizabeth:
Sadly, we announce the passing of our special and treasured Mum on 3 March 2019. Loved wife of the late Stuart. Loved and adored Mum and mother-in-law to Sonya & Brent, Peter, Brian, Angela & Mathew, Mark & Dee, Cathy Sears and family. Loved 'Nana Dawn' to Richard & Nicole, Reece, Alyssa & David, Shayla, Jaykib and Hollie. Loved Great-Nana to Beauden. In accordance with Dawn's wishes a private service and burial has been held. All communications to the Durrant family c/- 582 Skinner Road, RD 23, Stratford 4393.
Published in Waikato Times on Mar. 23, 2019