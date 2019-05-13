ANSTIS, Dawn (nee Woods):
Passed away peacefully in her sleep at St Kilda Care Home on Saturday, 11th May 2019, aged 80 years. Beloved wife of the late John. Loved mother & mother-in-law of Sonia & John, Wayne, Carla, and the late Vicki & Michael. Loved Nana Dawn to Lisa, Mitchel, Gina, and Great-Nana Dawn to Nathainel, and Michael. Sister to Lew Woods. A funeral for Dawn will be held at Raleigh Street Christian Centre, Raleigh Street, Leamington, Cambridge, on Thursday, 16th May 2019, at 1.00pm, followed by a private cremation. All communications to the Anstis Family, c/- 3 Hallys Lane, Cambridge 3434.
Published in Waikato Times from May 13 to May 15, 2019