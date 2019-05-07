STREET, David Arthur:
Peacefully with his loving family at his side, on 30th April 2019 at Waitako Hospital. Born Altrincham, Cheshire. Aged 90 years. Loving husband of Valerie for 58 years. Loved father and father-in-law of Donald, Debra (Trev), Leanne (Annie) and Terry, Kristin and David, Brett and Ailea. Loving grandad to his 12 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren. A loving family farewell for Dave has been held at his farm on Saturday 4th May.
