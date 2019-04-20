Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for David STEWART. View Sign

STEWART, David James:

Passed away peacefully on 17th April 2019, surrounded by his loving family. Aged 85 years. Marjorie's love of her life for 61 years. Dearly loved Dad to Angela and the late Graeme Opie, and David and Jeannie. Adored and loved Grandad to Reece, Ewan and Louise, Krystal, Brendon and Helen and Ryan and Anita. Treasured and loved Great-Grandad to Nicholas, Finlay and Harrison. A Memorial Service will be held at St David's Co-operating Parish Church, Church Street, Te Aroha, on Wednesday 24th April, at 1.00pm. In lieu of flowers, a donation to Te Aroha St John Ambulance would be appreciated by the family and can be posted c/- Burgess Street, Te Aroha 3320. Thanks go to Kenwyn Rest Home staff for their care in David's final days. Communications c/- 32 Shakespeare St, Te Aroha 3320. Broadway Funeral Home (Te Aroha) FDANZ.



