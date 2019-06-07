NUTTALL, David Ian:
27.10.1945 - 2.6.2019
Dearly loved husband of Marie, father and father-in-law of Ian and Shelley, Angela and Shane, Pop of Blake, Sophie, Lachlan and Lilly.
Sadly Missed By All
Relatives and friends are invited to attend the Funeral for the late David Ian Nuttall, of Merimbula, NSW, Australia, formerly of Putaruru, New Zealand, which will be held on Friday 14 June 2019, with a service commencing at 11.00am, in the Chapel at Clavering Park Crematorium, Candelo-Wolumla Rd, Wolumla. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Leukaemia Foundation would be appreciated. Details will be available at the service, or go to: www.leukaemia.org.au
SAPPHIRE COAST FUNERALS
E. [email protected]
02 6495 7077
Published in Waikato Times on June 7, 2019