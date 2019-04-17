MATHEWS,
David William (Max):
Service No. 452272 LAC RNZ Airforce and Service No. 813725 PTE NZ Army J Force. Peacefully on 15th April 2019 at Waikato Hospital, surrounded by his loving family. Aged 92 years. Much loved father and father-in-law of Ruth and Ray, Louise-ann and Phil, Elizabeth and Ivan, Maxine and Mike. Adored Grandad/Poppa Max to 7 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren. Longtime friend and companion to Janet. A service for Max will be held at the Tokoroa Club, Chambers Street, on Thursday 18th April at 11.00am, followed by interment at the Tokoroa Lawn Cemetery.
