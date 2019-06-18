FEIERABEND, David Leslie:
On Friday 14th June 2019, after a long illness. Aged 77 years. Dearly loved father and father-in-law of Julia and Graeme, Richard and Vicki. Loved grandfather to Brittany and Sean. In lieu of flowers, donations to Rangiura Rest Home would be appreciated and may be left at the service. A Service for David will be held at the Rangiura Rest Home, 17 Matai Cresent, Putaruru, on Thursday, 20th June at 11.00am, followed by a private cremation.
South Waikato Funeral Services Ltd, FDANZ
PO Box 459, Tokoroa 3444
Published in Waikato Times on June 18, 2019