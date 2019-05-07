DONNISON,
David Keith Thomas (Keith):
On 4th May 2019 peacefully at home after a long illness borne with great courage and patience. Dearly loved husband of Andrea. Father of Carolyn, Linda, Alan and Steven. Stepfather of Sally, Greg and Angela. A service for Keith will be held at Zenders Function Centre, 439 Ruakura Road, Newstead, on Friday 10th May at 1.30pm. Recognising the wonderful care given to Keith a donation to Waikato St John Ambulance would be much appreciated. Communications to the Donnison Family, C/- PO Box 276, Hamilton 3240.
Published in Waikato Times from May 7 to May 9, 2019