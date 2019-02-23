TUHORO, Darrellee Waireti:
20.12.1991 - 20.2.2019
Our darling Darrellee was taken suddenly from us too soon. Cherished and adored by all her whanau. Darrellee will be at Te Keeti Marae, Phillips Road, Otorohanga, from Saturday afternoon, with a service to be held on Monday 25 February 2019 at 11.00am. Darrellee will then be peacefully laid to rest at Te Ko Tahitanga Urupa.
Published in Waikato Times on Feb. 23, 2019