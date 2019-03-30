GAGE, Darrell Waaka:
Peacefully on Friday 29th March 2019. Dearly loved son of Whakawhiti Rubina and the late Waaka. Dearly loved husband of Bridget. Loved father of Freeman, Tara and Hayley. Dearly loved brother, brother-in-law, uncle, nephew and cousin to many. A Service for Darrell will be held at Tangata Marae, Douglas Road, Okauia, Matamata, on Monday 1st April, at 11.00am, followed by burial at the Whanau Urupa.
South Waikato Funeral Services Ltd, FDANZ
PO Box 459, Tokoroa 3444
Published in Waikato Times on Mar. 30, 2019