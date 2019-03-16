Death Notice Guest Book View Sign



(nee Cornes):

Passed away suddenly at home on Thursday, 14 March 2019, aged 66. Loving wife of Gary, sharing 45 years plus of precious memories together. Beautiful mum to Julie, Kaye and partner Kris, and to her beloved son Scott. Dearly loved Nana to Anarua, Jason, Blair, Kerry, Lance and Christian. Adored great-nanny to Kymani. Daphne will be at home from Saturday, 16th March 2019, for family and friends to pay their respects. Her funeral service will be held at Te Mata Hall on Tuesday, 19 March 2019, at 11.00am, followed by a private cremation. All communications to PO Box 133, Raglan.







SPICER, Daphne Isobel(nee Cornes):Passed away suddenly at home on Thursday, 14 March 2019, aged 66. Loving wife of Gary, sharing 45 years plus of precious memories together. Beautiful mum to Julie, Kaye and partner Kris, and to her beloved son Scott. Dearly loved Nana to Anarua, Jason, Blair, Kerry, Lance and Christian. Adored great-nanny to Kymani. Daphne will be at home from Saturday, 16th March 2019, for family and friends to pay their respects. Her funeral service will be held at Te Mata Hall on Tuesday, 19 March 2019, at 11.00am, followed by a private cremation. All communications to PO Box 133, Raglan. Published in Waikato Times on Mar. 16, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Death Notices for Waikato Times Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Sympathy Flowers