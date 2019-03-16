SPICER, Daphne Isobel
(nee Cornes):
Passed away suddenly at home on Thursday, 14 March 2019, aged 66. Loving wife of Gary, sharing 45 years plus of precious memories together. Beautiful mum to Julie, Kaye and partner Kris, and to her beloved son Scott. Dearly loved Nana to Anarua, Jason, Blair, Kerry, Lance and Christian. Adored great-nanny to Kymani. Daphne will be at home from Saturday, 16th March 2019, for family and friends to pay their respects. Her funeral service will be held at Te Mata Hall on Tuesday, 19 March 2019, at 11.00am, followed by a private cremation. All communications to PO Box 133, Raglan.
Published in Waikato Times on Mar. 16, 2019