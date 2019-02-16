Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Daniel VAN SELM. View Sign

van SELM, Daniel (Danny):

Peacefully after a hard fought battle, on February 14, 2019, surrounded by his family. Dearly loved husband of Linda. Loved Dad of Reuben, Georgina, and Kyle. Son of Corry and the late Jacob, and brother of Leida, Jake, Joanne, and Grace. Loved uncle to all his nieces and nephews. Loved by all that knew him. Many thanks to all the wonderful District Nurses and the Cranford Hospice Team. A memorial service to celebrate Danny's life will be held at the Napier Sailing Club, 63 West Quay, Ahuriri, Napier, on Friday, February 22, 2019, at 1.00pm. In lieu of flowers a donation to Cranford Hospice can be made at the service and would be appreciated. Messages to the 'van Selm Family' C/- PO Box 7001, Taradale, Napier 4141.





