Passed at Hillview Rest Home, Te Kuiti surrounded by family, aged 93 years. Loved mother and mother-in-law of Ken & Rosalie. Grandmother to Tracie & Chris, Brendon & Angela. Loving grandmother to Benny, Kody, Natalia, Monique & Samantha. Great-grandmother to Ally, Hanna & Awhina. A funeral service is to be held at Saint Lukes Anglican Church, 85 Esplanade, Te Kuiti, at 11.00am, Saturday 20th April 2019, followed by an interment at Te Kuiti cemetery, 123/165 Mangarino Road, Te Kuiti.
Published in Waikato Times on Apr. 18, 2019