Craig Pupuhi (Booga Dog):
Passed away on 11 March 2019. In Turangi surrounded by his loving whanau. Loved son of Harry & Lillian (Tapara), companion of Heather (Nathan), loved father to Shay & Paris Wairere & Kingi, and Papa to Azariyah & Lincoln (Tawera, Teiria, Tamatea). Loved brother to Louanne & Bòogs, Linda & Hector, and Lisa, uncle to Tasha, Shishonae, Montana & Anaru, Dio, Joevahn, Cajun, Cruz, Irie, Rhoyal, Poutoko. Craig will be arriving at Tauhei Marae on Wednesday evening. Kai hakari will be held on Friday at 9.00am, followed by funeral service at 11.00am. He will then be transferred to Rotorua to be cremated. All communications to:
Sincere Funeral Services
Published in Waikato Times on Mar. 13, 2019