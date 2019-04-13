Cornelia VAN OOSTEROM

On 11 April 2019, peacefully at Eastcare Residential Home, aged 86 years. Dearly loved wife of Henk. Loved mother and mother-in-law of Ron & Denise, Chris & Jan, Tina & Wim. Much loved Oma of Nicole, Peter, Chloe, Sam, Karl and Anthony. A special thanks to the staff and management of Eastcare for their care and concern. A service for Angela will be held at Seddon Park Funeral Home Chapel, Cnr Seddon Road & Somerset Street, Hamilton, on Friday, 26 April 2019 at 10.30am, followed by private cremation.

Published in Waikato Times on Apr. 13, 2019
