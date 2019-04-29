TUCKER,
Colleen Joyce (Tuck):
Suddenly passed away on Friday, 26 April 2019. Aged 67 years. Dearly loved mum of Lisa & Darren, Mike & Cara, Gavin & Amanda, and Nana Tuck to her 6 grandchildren. Loved Daughter of Vera & the Late Bill.
''No more pain.
Now at peace.''
A celebration of Tuck's life will be held at Waikino Hotel, 8541 S.H. 2, Waikino on Friday, 3 May 2019 at 11.00am. All communications to The Tucker Family c/- 262 Ohaupo Road, Te Awamutu 3800.
Published in Waikato Times from Apr. 29 to May 2, 2019