Death Notice Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Colleen ROBERTS. View Sign



(née Mahon):

Passed away peacefully in her sleep on 15 April 2019, one month short of her 89th birthday. Dearly loved wife of the late Ollie and adored Mum and Mum-in-law of Kay and Garry, Astrid and Dave and Simon and Reneé. Special Mama and Grandma to Michael, Rebecca, Rachel, Cameron, Hannah, Sophie and Charlotte, and Great-Grandma to Ollie, Toby, Harry, Elsie and Myles. A private cremation has taken place and a service to celebrate Colleen's life will be held at St Andrew's Anglican Church, Selwyn Avenue, Mission Bay, Auckland, on Tuesday 23 April at 11.00am. In lieu of flowers, donations to Dove Hospice, Glendowie, would be appreciated. Donations can be made online at







ROBERTS, Colleen Adeline(née Mahon):Passed away peacefully in her sleep on 15 April 2019, one month short of her 89th birthday. Dearly loved wife of the late Ollie and adored Mum and Mum-in-law of Kay and Garry, Astrid and Dave and Simon and Reneé. Special Mama and Grandma to Michael, Rebecca, Rachel, Cameron, Hannah, Sophie and Charlotte, and Great-Grandma to Ollie, Toby, Harry, Elsie and Myles. A private cremation has taken place and a service to celebrate Colleen's life will be held at St Andrew's Anglican Church, Selwyn Avenue, Mission Bay, Auckland, on Tuesday 23 April at 11.00am. In lieu of flowers, donations to Dove Hospice, Glendowie, would be appreciated. Donations can be made online at www.dovehospice.org.nz or to 207a Riddell Road, Glendowie, Auckland 1071. All communications to the Roberts family, C/- PO Box 5523, Frankton, Hamilton 3242. Published in Waikato Times from Apr. 18 to Apr. 20, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Death Notices for Waikato Times Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Sympathy Flowers